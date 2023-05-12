Man charged with damaging Ulez cameras

A 42-year-old man has been charged with damaging ultra-low emission zone (Ulez) cameras. The man has been charged with criminal damage and destruction of, or damage to, property as part of an operation by Metropolitan Police.

The Met said 96 allegations of criminal damage have been passed to the Met by Transport for London (TfL).

Detective Superintendent Daniel Smith, whose officers are leading the investigation, said: “We have been proactively targeting those we suspect of causing or seeking to cause damage.

“We are carrying out a thorough investigation and this includes gathering CCTV, speaking to potential witnesses and following up active leads.“We are also working with TfL to prevent further offences in the future.”

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 4279/10MAY.

Alternatively, contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.