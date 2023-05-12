Two Metropolitan Police officers are being investigated for manslaughter after a death of man who was shot with a Taser and fell from a balcony in south-east London.

Officers were called to the address in Peckham after reports of a man shouting from a balcony.

The police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), said one officer discharged the Taser before the man fell from the five-storey balcony.

Both officers have been served gross misconduct notices. One of the officers is also being investigated for unlawful act manslaughter.

The watchdog said the officers when called to the address on Rye Hill Park just before midnight on April 11. They received no response from inside the flat, but received a further report the following day of a man threatening to jump off the balcony at 1:25am.

The police are said to have forced entry to the property to try and persuade the man to come down and requested a police negotiator. Over the next hour, some officers left the flat and two officers remained inside- with evidence suggesting a Taser was discharged, shortly before the man fell from the balcony.

The IOPC is reviewing body-cam footage and is also making CCTV inquiries as well as speaking to neighbours and a witness.

IOPC director Amanda Rowe said: “Our thoughts are with the man who died and we sincerely hope that he is formally identified and that his family are able to be notified.

“This was a tragic incident and we recognise that the circumstances surrounding the man’s death have understandably caused concern within the community.

“Our enquiries are still in their early stages and it’s important that we carry out a thorough, independent investigation that will be looking at the full circumstances, including the actions and decision-making of the officers who were present. Police officers are able to use force in the course of their duties and we will examine whether any force that was used was reasonable, appropriate and proportionate in these circumstances.

“Following the conclusion of our investigation, we will decide whether to refer the matter to the Crown Prosecution Service for a charging decision and we will determine whether any officers should face disciplinary proceedings.”

A date for the inquest opening has not yet been set.

