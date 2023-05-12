Four people have been arrested after a 29-year-old man was found fatally stabbed in his car on a busy street in Lewisham in the middle of the day.

The victim was found inside his grey BMW with knife wounds on Wednesday afternoon.

Paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance also attended, but the victim died at the scene.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in custody.

His next of kin has been informed and a post-mortem examination and formal identification will take place, police said.

Police were called at 13:59 on Wednesday 10 May to reports of a stabbing on Maylons Road, Ladywell.

Detective Chief Superintendent Trevor Lawry said the death will send “shock waves” through the community.

“It saddens me to see another life ended by knife crime in our city,” he said.

“I know that this incident will send shock waves throughout our community.

“Please know that I share in your concerns, and while my officers are supporting the murder investigation team, they are also available to provide support and reassurance through enhanced patrols in the area.

“If you are worried please do feel free to approach officers and speak with them.

DCI Kate Kieran said: “This was a shocking incident that took place on a busy street in the middle of the day. There were a large number of witnesses and I thank those people who have already taken the time to share what they saw.

“The victim’s family is reeling from the shock of losing their loved one in such a violent way. Our thoughts are with them as our investigation progresses.”

Anyone with information or footage relating to this incident should call 101 or speak with officers from the investigation team directly via 020 87214622.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...