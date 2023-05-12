Play Brightcove video

Photographer Max Rush speaks to ITV News London's Natalia Jorquera about his mission to capture the best of London's outside spaces with a camera made from wood found in the parks

A man on a mission to capture the best of London's parks and open spaces has made a camera using wood from the parks' trees.

Inspired by the natural beauty of the outdoors, photographer Max Rush says he plans to use the camera made from old oak trees in Richmond Park to capture their beauty.

The process of making the camera with high resolution. Credit: Max Rush

Over the past year, Max has been designing and building a unique camera to capture landscapes. It's all part of a longer-term project to promote the often overlooked trees of London, and the work Royal Parks does to manage them.

Max has expertly developed the camera to take photographs in the highest digital resolution.

The oak from Richmond Park which was used to make the camera. Credit: Max Rush

At Richmond Park, Max has focused on capturing the colourful blossom of the Isabella Plantation which is currently at its floral peak.

Max Rush's photo taken near Thomson's Pond. Credit: Max Rush

Max hopes his passion for both photography and conservation will help others appreciate their outdoor spaces, and the natural beauty within it.

