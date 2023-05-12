Three more charged with murder after fatal stabbing of Jordan Kukabu in Dagenham

Three more people have been charged with murder after the fatal stabbing of an 18-year-old man in Dagenham.

Wazabakana Elenda Jordan Kukabu, known as Jordan, died at the scene after he was stabbed in the chest near Dagenham Heathway Tube station on Friday, May 5.

Michael Tommy-Mgagba, 20, and two teenagers, aged 16 and 17, all from Essex, have been charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

They are all due to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on Friday, 12 May.

The family of Mr Kukabu, from Romford, are being supported by specialist officers.

A second man, aged in his 20s, was also taken to hospital with a stab injury. His condition is not life-threatening.

A 27-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday, 9 May in Suffolk on suspicion of assisting an offender and a separate offence of violent disorder. He has been bailed pending further enquiries.

A 20-year-old man, who was previously arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released with no further action. He was also arrested on suspicion of violent disorder in relation to another incident and has been released on bail for this offence.

