Child 'falls from car' on the M25 in Essex

A child has been taken to hospital after reportedly falling from a car an M25 slip road in Essex.

The incident happened at the A127 junction where emergency services were called on Sunday.

The child was treated at the scene for mild injuries before being taken to Basildon and Thurrock Hospital. Their condition was "non-life-threatening" emergency services said. Traffic was held for 25 minutes while paramedics and police dealt with the incident.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “An air ambulance, a ground ambulance and an ambulance officer attended a report that person had fallen from a car on the slip road of the A127 at around 11.20am on Sunday morning. “One patient, a child, was treated at the scene for mild abrasions before being taken by ground ambulance to Basildon and Thurrock Hospital for further treatment.”

A spokesperson added: "We are currently on the scene of an incident on the M25. "Officers were called to the A127 slip road of the M25 near Junction 29 shortly before 11:30am following reports of a child being injured on the road. Air ambulance were in attendance and the child has been taken to hospital. "Their injuries are not deemed to be life-threatening or life-changing"

