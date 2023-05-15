A former British Transport Police officer and her partner have been jailed for selling sick and dying kittens in a scam from their home in south east London.

Amy Byrne and Harry Angell from Bexleyheath sold poorly, malnourished kittens sometimes covered in their own urine and faeces.

The pair tried to cover their tracks by using a string of different names, including stealing the identity of one of the buyers.

Byrne and Angell claimed in adverts the kittens were regularly health checked, treated for fleas and worms, had been microchipped and would be sold with official paperwork.

An investigation found the paperwork was never handed over or the buyer was given fraudulent documents.

One of the kittens rescued by the RSPCA Credit: RSPCA

Inspector Dawe, who investigated the case said in her witness statement: "One (handset) appeared to be a phone which is used to deal with enquiries about the purchase of kittens and some people contacting this phone to make an enquiry are calling the seller by the names Charlotte and Mia.

"A second phone appears to be Harry Angell’s phone. There are hundreds of images of cats and kittens as well as a number of enquiries to Harry about kittens that are advertised. There are also complaints to this phone sent by people that report to have purchased kittens who were sick.

"A third phone reveals a series of messages from ‘Harry’ telling the recipient that he finds adverts for kittens on online selling sites, find ones that are really cheap and haven’t had flea and worm treatment, give them that and sell them on. He gives an example of buying two kittens for £75 each and selling them on the next week for £600 each.

"He also says at one point that they have over 20 there at that time."

Byrne claimed she was a vet which was proven to be untrue during the course of the RSPCA investigation.

On a number of occasions as well as being ill, kittens were also sold of the wrong breed, gender or age.

One of the kittens which had an infected eye Credit: RSPCA

Prices paid ranged between just £50 to in excess of £1,500, paid either in cash or by bank transfer.

When buyers attempted to make contact with Byrne and Angell they were often ignored, blocked or told there was nothing wrong with the kitten they had been sold.

Kitten breeding isn't specifically regulated in the UK, but the Government says while you do not need a licence to sell a small number of offspring of pets you’ve bred, if you do it often you may be classed as a business and may need a licence.

You still need a licence if your business is based at home or you sell animals online, and you cannot sell kittens if you have not bred them yourself.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...