Family of monkeys welcomed by London Zoo in city's only living rainforest

The trio of monkeys at their new home at London Zoo having travelled from Whipsnade Zoo in Dunstable

Regent's Park conservation zoo keepers have welcomed a family of White-faced Saki monkeys.

The trio made up of mum Kaituma, dad Milagre and 10-month-old baby Maya – moved to the Regent’s Park conservation zoo from sister site Whipsnade Zoo on April 27.

According to zookeepers, the primates have settled in their new home in London Zoo’s temperature-controlled tropical biome, Rainforest Life.

The unique-looking primates are, for the first time in their lives, sharing a mixed species habitat where they will swing freely with their rainforest neighbours – from tamanduas to a baby two-toed sloth.

Kaituma the Saki monkey Credit: London Zoo

White-faced Saki monkeys display sexual dimorphism, whereby males and females have different visual characteristics, such as colouring or markings.

Only male Saki monkeys develop bright white fur around their faces, like Milagre.

Monkey keeper Veronica Heldt said: “The Saki monkeys are settling into their new home really well and, after some initial nervousness, have started to interact with the other animals in the walk-through exhibit.”

The cheeky trio enjoyed a calm and comfortable journey from Bedfordshire to London after keepers trained them to voluntarily enter their purpose-built travel crates on the promise of a tasty peanut.

Maya, the 10-month-old baby Saki monkey Credit: London Zoo

“The Sakis love sweet potatoes and peppers, so we made sure we had plenty of veg on-hand for their arrival,” Veronica added.

“Saki monkeys are great fruit fiends in the wild and have specially adapted incisors and canines to break through tough fruit, seeds and nuts.

"However, the fruit you or I eat is too sweet for the monkeys, so Milagre, Kaituma and Maya will enjoy a diet of nutritious vegetables and leafy greens instead.”

Saki monkeys are native to the tropical rainforests of northern South America and, aside from the male’s distinctive white faces, these sweet-natured animals are known for their long bushy tales.

Their luscious feather-boa-like tails, measuring up to 16 inches, are the same length as the Saki monkey’s body and help them balance as they swing through the rainforest treetops.

Milagre, Kaituma and Maya will enjoy a diet of nutritious vegetables and leafy greens Credit: London Zoo

Keepers have observed Milagre, Kaituma and Maya’s incredible jumping skills since their arrival.

In fact, Saki monkeys have been known to cover leap 10 metres in a single bound when escaping from danger in the wild.

Veronica said: "Little Maya is now 10 months old and is starting to venture away from mum, Kaituma.

“Saki monkeys tend to operate in monogamous pairs and small families, so we hope it won’t be long before we hear the pitter-patter of money paws here at London Zoo soon.”

ZSL conservationists are continuing efforts to study and protect threatened and endangered species across the Saki monkey’s native South America – such as the critically endangered pygmy three-toed sloth and the endangered Darwin’s Frog.

