Jermaine Cools was London's youngest victim of knife crime in 2020-21 and earlier this month his teenage killer was jailed for life with a minimum term of 19 years.

But for Jermaine's father, the sentencing of his son's killer - the first involving a youth defendant which has been televised - has provided little comfort as many unanswered questions remain.

Jermaine was stabbed seven times with a machete in Croydon on November 18 2021, the fatal wound to his chest piercing a lung.

Julius Cools is fighting for change in the wake of his son's murder in 2021. Credit: ITV News London

The unarmed boy was the youngest fatality involving knife crime in the capital that year.

His 16-year-old killer, Marques Walker, had a history of carrying deadly weapons and had been on bail for carrying a Zombie knife six weeks before.

Showing a lack of remorse, he wrote about the murder in rap lyrics saying: “Even if that youth was a civilian I would still rewind and chef up (stab) his back.”

Walker, now aged 17, pleaded guilty to murder, possessing a knife and causing grievous bodily harm to a fellow inmate while in youth detention after the killing.

Jermaine, who had previously confided in his parents that he was worried about knife crime, was driven by a passer-by to the Mayday Hospital where he died from a wound to the chest.

Jermaine's death has left a huge hole in the family, and his room is kept as it was the day he died, his clothes still hanging from the rail and a life-size picture of him lies on the bed.

Jermaine Cools who was stabbed as he lay defenceless on the ground outside a chicken shop in Croydon Credit: Met Police

His father, Julius Cools, told ITV News London: "Jermaine used to be always around. He was happy. And right now... it's just memories we have, photos - that's all we can live on. Thinking like he's there which he's not."

Despite his grief, Mr Cools is determined to fight for change - and answers.

While Walker has been jailed as the main perpetrator, it is believed others were involved.

Last month, police confirmed they had investigated other individuals in connection with Jermaine's case. "We've worked within the parametres of the investigation, and we've brought a killer to justice. There is, and rightly so, an ongoing investigation around other people who were present on that day," Supt. Richard Vandenbergh from the Metropolitan Police said last month.

Walker became the first youth to be sentenced on television as he was detained for life at the Old Bailey with a minimum term of 19 years. Credit: Met Police

The individuals have now been under investigation for over a year, a fact that Mr Cools said makes him "feel sick".

There is one man who allegedly punched and pushed Jermaine to the floor on the night of his death, and a woman who hid Marques Walker in a care home while he was on the run from police.

"The police and the CPS have all the CCTV, everything," Mr Cools said.

"I'm waiting for justice, and there is no justice."

"I want them to act," he continued. "Let them do their job, but do it the right way, because it's like they're taking shortcuts, and it's not fair."

In a statement, the Met said: "Six people who were arrested in connection with the investigation remain under investigation.

"The Met remains committed to bringing all those responsible for the death of Jermaine Cools to justice."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.