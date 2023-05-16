Londoners will now be able to buy sausage rolls late at night after Greggs won a court battle with Westminster Council to allow its Leicester Square branch to stay open until 2am.

The branch in the heart of London's West End will now be allowed to sell hot drinks and its signature sausage rolls and pasties after 11pm, but not items from its hot food menu on Thursday to Saturday nights.

The bakery must have bouncers on the door, install CCTV at the premises, and ensure litter is cleared outside the shops as part of the agreement with the council.

The fast-food chain was set to appeal against the decision by Westminster City Council to refuse an extended licence, with a three-day hearing meant to start on Tuesday.

But the hearing was cancelled after the appeal was withdrawn.

Hot evening meals including pizzas, chicken goujons and hot baguettes require special permissions from local authorities to be sold between 11pm and 5am.

The firm had hoped to have a 24-hour store in London’s Leicester Square, opened in July last year, to serve hot food throughout the day and night.

Customers at Leicester Square Greggs. Credit: ITV News London

But it was blocked by the council over concerns that the store would cause “late-night disturbances and antisocial behaviour”.

Councillor Aicha Less, deputy leader of Westminster City Council, said: “Greggs had originally applied for a licence in Leicester Square to sell hot food and hot drinks for 24 hours, Mondays to Sundays.

“This was refused by Westminster’s licensing sub-committee and Greggs appealed that decision.

“Based on the merits of this case, Westminster have come to an agreement with Greggs that works for everyone.”

“We are pleased to continue to support local businesses and look forward to working with the company going forward,” the council added.

Greggs’ chief executive Roisin Currie told the Evening Standard it had reached a compromise with the council, and was working on what it can sell later into the evening.

“It’s very positive and we’ve worked well together,” she said.

"People need their sausage rolls," a Greggs customer told ITV News London, one of many who wanted to see the bakery stay open later.

