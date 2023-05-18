Play Brightcove video

Paul Scully sat down with ITV News London's Political Correspondent Simon Harris

Paul Scully has revealed his bid to become the next Conservative mayor of London after announcing he is running to be the party’s candidate.

The Minister for London said he would look to follow in the footsteps of former prime minister Boris Johnson to “reach out beyond” tribal lines as he strives to prevent Labour incumbent Sadiq Khan from securing a historic third term.

He has confirmed he will pause his frontbencher capital-related work as he vies to be selected by the Tories ahead of the mayoral election in May 2024.

If he makes the shortlist and is selected by Tory members, Mr Scully said he will “relinquish that role”.

Mr Scully said the expansion of the ultra-low emission zone (Ulez) scheme and housing and transport issues were behind his considerations.

In an interview with ITV News London's Political Correspondent, he said: "Extension I would scrap day one. The extension will be stopped should I be mayor.

"Ulez in Central London works. It works really well because there are proper alternatives and that's where the concentration of cars is. But the cost to benefit just doesn't work out.

"Punishing people with a £12.50 fine is way too much."

Ulez is one of Khan's primary policies as London Mayor.

If it goes ahead, the expansion would see drivers in outer London pay a £12.50 daily fee from August 29 if their vehicles do not meet required emissions standards.

Meanwhile, a Labour source told ITV News London: “Londoners know exactly what the Tories are about – a cost-of-living crisis, soaring housing costs, huge cuts to public services, and opposing measures to clean up our dirty air.“Despite this Sadiq is getting on with building a better London for everyone – reducing violent crime, cleaning up the air, delivering a record number of council homes and providing free school meals for all London children from September."

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA

On house building, Mr Scully said, “everybody knows that we need to build more houses” as he made the case for developing more high-rise accommodation in inner London and considering alternatives in the suburbs.

He added his administration would work with the likes of Transport for London and other bodies linked to the Greater London Authority and the UK Government to unlock land for development, with a focus on "good design" for new properties.

When asked whether he would be looking to emulate Mr Johnson’s campaign style, Mr Scully said: “I don’t think anyone is like Boris Johnson. But the point about Boris was that he was ambitious for London, he was positive for London, had a positive vision.

“And he reached out beyond any sense of core vote or tribalism. That is what I want to do.

"I want to be a mayor who is a Conservative, rather than a centralised Conservative mayor.”

He joins a shortlist of six other Conservatives gunning for the position.

Former Downing Street advisers Daniel Korski and Samuel Kasumu have announced they are running for the candidacy, along with London Assembly members Andrew Boff, Nick Rogers and Susan Hall.

Duwayne Brooks, who was with Stephen Lawrence when he was killed in a racially motivated attack 30 years ago, has also told reporters he is seeking the party’s nomination.

The Tories will whittle down the candidates to a shortlist of up to three before voting occurs among members to decide on a candidate on July 19.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…