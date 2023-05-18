Play Brightcove video

The local elections were a night most Conservatives will want for forget. From Windsor in the west to Brentwood in the east support crumbled, leaving some to wonder how long Rishi Sunak can cling on at Number 10. In London, getting a grip on the cost of housing and spiralling rents could prove a vote winner. But can any party crack the problem?

Discussing that in this month's The Late Debate, Simon Harris is joined Labour MP Marsha de Cordova, for the Conservatives Theresa Villiers and for the Liberal Democrats Baroness Grender.

Also, the housing crisis is an issue the Tory MP for Sutton and Cheam can't ignore. Paul Scully, the Minister for London, has his sights set on being London's next mayor. He's become the latest Tory pitching to be his party's candidate.