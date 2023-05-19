Man behind multi-million pound fraud site iSpoof jailed for 13 years

The mastermind behind a fraud subscription site used by criminals to con victims out of more than £100 million has been jailed for more than 13 years. Tejay Fletcher, 35, was the founder and leading administrator of the iSpoof.cc website, which allowed scammers to disguise their phone numbers.

He bought a £230,000 Lamborghini, two Range Rovers worth £110,000 and an £11,000 Rolex after making around £2 million from the service.

It was brought down last year in what could be the UK’s biggest fraud sting, after some 200,000 victims in the UK, and more across the world, were targeted.

Southwark Crown Court heard how victims lost at least £100 million globally, with a minimum of £43 million coming from people in the UK.

The website earned around £3.2 million in cryptocurrency Bitcoin, with the “lion’s share” of around £2 million ending up with Fletcher, said prosecutor John Ojakovoh.

Fletcher, from Western Gateway, London, last month pleaded guilty to four charges, including making or supplying an article for use in fraud, encouraging or assisting the commission of an offence, possession of criminal property and transferring criminal property, between November 30 2020 and November 8 2022. Judge Sally Cahill KC jailed him for a total of 13 years and four months on Friday, telling Fletcher: “For all the victims it was a harrowing experience.”

