An 81-year-old woman remains in a critical condition after she was hit by a police motorcycle escorting Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh through west London.

Helen Holland, 81, was struck at around 3.20pm at the junction of Cromwell Road and Warwick Road on May 10.

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed that the pensioner from Essex remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) watchdog has launched an investigation into the collision and is urging eyewitnesses to come forward.

IOPC regional director Amanda Rowe said: “Our thoughts are with the woman, who has sustained life-threatening injuries, and her family.

“We have been in touch with them to explain our role and will keep them regularly updated as the investigation progresses. “While some witnesses to the collision have been identified, it’s important that as part of our enquiries we speak with anyone who witnessed or recorded any part of this incident to help us establish the full circumstances.”

The watchdog said CCTV from nearby properties and police body camera footage will be examined in the investigation, as well as accounts from officers involved and witnesses to the collision.

Following the crash, Buckingham Palace said Sophie, the wife of Prince Edward, was “grateful for the swift response by the emergency services”.

In a statement, the palace said: “The duchess’s heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the injured lady and her family.

“She is grateful for the swift response by the emergency services and will keep abreast of developments. “Further comment at this time would not be appropriate while the incident is being investigated.”

Witnesses or anyone with information can contact the IOPC on 0300 303 5621 or email westcromwellroad@policeconduct.gov.uk.