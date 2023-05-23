Threat of strikes on London Underground extends until nearly Christmas

London Underground workers have voted overwhelmingly in favour of extending their mandate to continue taking strike action in a long-running dispute over jobs, pensions and conditions, the RMT union has announced.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "I congratulate every single one of our London Underground members for giving us continued industrial leverage at the negotiating table.

"TfL cannot continue to simply wish this dispute away and the government which has drastically cut the funding to London transport budgets, shares a great deal of responsibility for this continuing impasse.

"London Underground workers want a negotiated settlement and are quite prepared to take more strike action over the next 6 months to make that a reality."

The RMT said there was a 96% vote for action among members. The union is in dispute with TfL over jobs, cuts, pensions and working conditions, it said.