CCTV showed Siddique Ali walking along a street in east London with the dogs

An east London man whose dog savaged an 11-year-old girl, leaving her with broken bones, has been sent to prison.

Siddique Ali, 43, of Ackroyd Drive in Mile End, was jailed for 14 months for being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control. He was also banned from dog owning for 10 years.The young girl was walking along Ben Jonson Road in Limehouse on her way to school on September 28, when she walked past a man with two dogs.

One of the dogs lunged at her and bit her several times on the hand and arm.

A passing taxi driver intervened to free the child from the dog’s grip and she was taken to hospital for several days. Dog owner Ali left the scene of the incident before police arrived.At the time, Detective Inspector Luke Hampton said: "This was a shocking and sustained attack on a young girl as she walked to school. The incident not only left her with serious injuries – including broken bones – but has also left her traumatised."

Siddique Ali Credit: Met Police

Having exhausted all other lines of enquiry, on December 5 2022, detectives released images of the man with the dogs, appealing for the public to identify him.

The man was identified and Ali was arrested at his home on December 22 2022. He was then charged with being in control of a dangerously out of control dog.Detective Inspector Luke Hampton of the Met's Central East Command said: "Ali had no control over the animal that attacked the child and even left the scene knowing that she had been seriously injured. I hope that today’s sentence brings the child and her family a measure of comfort following what has been a deeply traumatic incident."

