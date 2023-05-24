Play Brightcove video

'I hope he is a reformed character' Barry Mizen told ITV News London

The parents of a teenage boy fatally stabbed at a bakery in south east London said they would consider meeting their son's killer as he prepares to be released from prison.

Jimmy Mizen bled to death at the bakery in Lee in 2008, a day after he turned 16, when violent teenager Jake Fahri threw an oven dish at him.

The dish shattered on Jimmy's chin and fatally cut vital blood vessels. He died in his brother Tommy's arms after he tried to stop the bleeding.

Jimmy's parents, Margaret and Barry, hoped Jake Fahri was a "reformed character" and said they would meet face-to-face if the whole family agreed.

"In the early days I thought I’d love to meet him and find out why he’s this angry young man and why he did the things he did," Margaret Mizen told ITV News London.

"There were two boys who lived in the same area, one beautiful and one so unkind.

"There has been a lot of pain in our family so if one of our children said we don’t want you to meet Jake Fahri then we wouldn’t," she added.

Barry Mizen said he would like "some clarity" about why Fahri behaved the way he did, adding: "If there was a request that came in I think we would respond positively.

"There are unanswered questions about him and his life. Perhaps some clarity for us about why some people behave the way they do. What is going on in some people’s lives?"

Jake Fahri is just weeks away from being released from prison after being jailed for life with a minimum term of 14 years.

Jake Fahri was given parole after murdering schoolboy Jimmy Mizen in 2008 Credit: Handout

The Parole Board said its decision was taken on what risk a prisoner could represent to the public if released and whether that risk is manageable in the community.

A statement added: "A panel will carefully examine a huge range of evidence, including details of the original crime, and any evidence of behaviour change, as well as explore the harm done and impact the crime has had on the victims.

"Members read and digest hundreds of pages of evidence and reports in the lead up to an oral hearing.

"Evidence from witnesses such as probation officers, psychiatrists and psychologists, officials supervising the offender in prison as well as victim personal statements may be given at the hearing.

"It is standard for the prisoner and witnesses to be questioned at length during the hearing which often lasts a full day or more.

The board said protecting the public was its number one priority.

Jimmy's parents said they were aware of some of the things Fahri had done in prison but hoped he had learnt his lesson and "comes out and stays out".

They said while the decision to release him had not come as a shock, it almost felt like a second bereavement.

"We were told the parole hearing had taken place and we would be informed of that decision on the 22nd of the month," Barry said.

"So it was not a surprise but it still has an impact. It’s almost a second bereavement in a sense re-living the whole thing over again," he added.

Margaret said all the emotions of the day Jimmy died came back and it was a "horrible feeling".

But the family said it was important to respond with forgiveness and hope.

Barry Mizen added: "Things happen in life and it’s how we respond to them. I won’t sit here thinking of him (Jimmy’s killer) at all but I hope he is a reformed character.

"But when I think of Jimmy I think of the good parts. I don’t think of the day he died and what he went through because that would just hurt me.

"I have no choice about the [parole] decision but I have a choice about how I respond personally and how we respond as a family. And for us our message - forgiveness, peace and hope - it gives a comfort.

"We say we forgive him for what he did and that brings us peace and from that we hope the good we do will help young people - we believe it does."

Following Jimmy's death, Margaret and Barry set up the Mizen Foundation which helps share Jimmy’s story in schools, pupil referral units, youth groups, churches and businesses.

It helps young people think about how they respond to situations, show how anger can get out of control so quickly and show how young people have the power to take control.

