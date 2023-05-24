Ripper-style killer David Smith, 67, has been found guilty of murdering 33-year-old escort Sarah Crump 30 years after he was previously cleared of the crime.

Lorry driver, Smith killed and mutilated Ms Crump in West London in August 1991.

He later went on to commit an almost identical murder of another sex worker, Amanda Walker, 21, in 1999 after being acquitted of Ms Crump's murder.

Ms Crump was found dead in her Southall flat on August 29, 1991, and Ms Walker was found heavily mutilated in 1999.

Sarah Crump was found dead in her Southall flat in August 1991 Credit: Metropolitan Police/PA

During the trial, the jury heard Smith had "fascinations and obsessions" about women and had previously admitted to the murder of another woman in 1999.

Jurors were also told Smith raped a young mother at knifepoint and tried to rape an escort just 10 days before Ms Crump’s murder, in “an escalating pattern of violent and sexual offending” stretching back to his teenage years in the 1970s.

Ms Crump, a secretary in the chiropody department in Wimbledon Hospital, south-west London, who had previously been a psychiatric nurse, was said to have had “two parts to her life”, also working from “time to time as an escort”.

The court heard how he began using sex workers with increasing "intensity' in the time leading up to Ms Crump's murder.

He lived at his parent's home in Hampton, Middlesex, and made deliveries across the surrounding area at the time.

“He was someone who developed fascinations and obsessions with some of the women he met in this way,” said Mr Boyce.

“The prosecution alleges that David Smith murdered Sarah Crump and he had visited her flat on August 28 to use her services as an escort girl.

“He used a false name, ‘Duncan’. He was the last person known to be inside Ms Crump’s flat before she was discovered to be dead.

“He was there as a paying visitor. For such a visitor, she would have taken off her clothes and lain on the bed where she was found.”

The court heard Ms Crump’s naked body was found “brutally mutilated” with incisions similar to the surgical scars of a woman Smith had “become obsessed with” and “rejected his attentions”.

“The motivation was clearly, you may infer, sexual and violent,” said Mr Boyce.

He said the killing was part of a “wider spectrum” of offending, including the 1976 knifepoint rape of a young mother in her own home, the attempted rape of an escort on August 18, 1991, and the murder and mutilation of Ms Walker in 1999.

Mr Boyce said Ms Walker’s murder “bore a number of similarities”, including the “substantial mutilation to which the victim’s body had been subjected after death”.

“The murder of Ms Crump was one part in a timeline of escalating violent and sexual offending against women by the defendant, which stretched from his teenage years in the mid-1970s, until his commission of the murder of another sex worker in 1999,” he said.

“The prosecution say that the evidence of that offending is highly probative of the prosecution’s case that it was this defendant, and no-one else, who was responsible for the murder of Sarah Crump.”

