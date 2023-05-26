Footage shows TikToker 'Mizzy' being arrested after receiving court order

Footage on social media appears to show TikToker "Mizzy" being arrested just days after receiving a court order over his prank videos.

Bacari-Bronze O’Garro, 18, is shown being handcuffed by a plain-clothes officer who appears to be on the roof of a building.

The officer can be heard saying that the arrest was related to two videos uploaded onto O'Garro's social media.

When asked about the footage by ITV News, the Metropolitan Police said: "On Friday, 26 May, officers arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order. He has been taken into custody. Enquiries are ongoing."

O’Garro, of Manor Road, Hackney, was given a two-year criminal behaviour order and ordered to pay a total of £365 on Wednesday over one of his home invasion stunts.

The prankster ran into a family's home and sat on their sofa despite being asked to leave multiple times.

This was in breach of a community protection notice imposed on him on May 11 last year which included a condition not to trespass on private property.

O'Garro's new two-year criminal behaviour order says he cannot directly or indirectly post videos on to social media without the documented consent of the people featured in the content.

It also states that he must not trespass into private property, and that he must not attend the Westfield Centre in Stratford.

Another prank of O'Garro's that has prompted outrage in recent days includes a video where he snatches a woman's dog and runs away with it.

Other clips appear to show him harassing members of the Jewish community and approaching people in the street and asking if they "want to die".

