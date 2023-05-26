London Fire Brigade issues warning after exploding e-bike caught on camera

Play Brightcove video

Watch: Dramatic footage shows e-bike bursting into flames, prompting warning from London Fire Brigade

Londoners are being urged to ensure their e-scooters and e-bikes are stored safely following a surge in fires and explosions related to the vehicles.

To demonstrate the potentially devastating results of faulty lithium batteries, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) has issued footage of an e-bike bursting into flames in a block of flats.

The incident in Roehampton, southwest London, was the second such incident in as many weeks in the capital.

Footage shows the bike expelling white and grey coloured highly flammable and toxic vapour cloud into the air, which ignites into a fireball a second later.

Watch: The London Fire Brigade's Dominic Ellis says he expects injuries to rise as e-scooters become increasingly popular

Avi Gooransingh, 29, narrowly avoids the fire and is able to run into his flat, which he shares with his mother and sister.

He knew something wasn't quite right because of the "potent smell" coming from the bike, so he decided to take it out of the flat when it exploded.

The LFB has shared its video as part of its #ChargeSafe campaign, highlighting the fire risks associated with lithium batteries commonly used with e-bikes.

Often these incidents are caused by chemical reactions resulting from improper storage or treatment.

Buyers opting for cheaper and less reputable models, or buying unreliable chargers online, also contribute to the risk, according to experts.

ITV London's Kaf Okpattah hears some crucial pieces of advice for e-scooter and e-bike owners that could help save lives

"We've seen a real surge in these types of fires, a 60% increase on the same period last year, and we're seeing one of these fires every other day in London," LFB deputy commissioner Dominic Ellis told ITV News.

"We've had about 70 so far this year, a combination of e-bikes and e-scooters. We expect it to go up, because they're becoming more and more common, they're a really useful and economical means of transport, so we expect it to go up, so that's our worry really."

The LFB were able to put out the fire outside Mr Gooransingh's flat with no one getting hurt, but not everyone has been so fortunate.

Sofia Duarte was 21 years old when she was killed in a fire while sleeping at her boyfriend's flat on New Year's Day in Old Kent Road, south London.

The blaze started at the bottom of the stairs and she refused to jump out of the window, her mother Maria said.

“Now all I have left is my daughter’s ashes in a box in my room. I urge everyone to be so careful with e-bikes, so you don’t have to go through the hell I am going through," she added. "I miss my daughter so much; she was my world.”

Brigade safety tips for all e-bike users to follow

Never block your escape route with anything, including e-bikes and e-scooters. Store them somewhere away from a main through route. Our advice is to store these items in a safe location if possible, such as a garage or a shed.

Do not attempt to modify or tamper with your battery. Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions.

Converting pedal bikes into e-bikes using DIY kits bought online can be very dangerous. They pose a higher risk of fire.

Check your battery and charger meets UK safety standards. Watch out for signs that the battery or charger aren’t working as they should – if it’s hot to the touch or has changed shape.

Always use the correct charger and buy an official one from a reputable seller. We have particular concern where batteries have been purchased from online marketplaces and when they've been sourced on the internet, which may not meet the correct safety standards.

Let the battery cool before charging. Batteries can get warm during their use and it is advisable to allow them to cool down before attempting to re-charge as they could be more susceptible to failure. If you are charging batteries indoors, please follow our advice on safe charging.

Unplug your charger once it’s finished charging. Always follow manufacturers’ instructions when charging and we would advise not to leave it unattended or while people are asleep.

Fit alarms where you charge. Ensure you have smoke alarms fitted in areas where e-bikes or e-scooters are being charged and make sure they are tested regularly. You can quickly and easily check your home by visiting our free online home fire safety checker tool.

