Man 'pretended to need help' before trying to rape girl on way to school

A girl on her way to school in north London was tricked by a man pretending to be in distress, who threatened her with a knife and sexually assaulted her.

The 16-year-old pupil was walking along Salmons Brook, in Edmonton, at around 8.20am on Wednesday, 10 May, when she noticed a man on the floor appealing for help.

She saw him just as she approached the pedestrian bridge by Streamside Close and went over to assist him.

As she approached, the man grabbed her, pushed her to the floor, ripped her shirt and threatened her with a knife, before subsequently running off towards Cedars Court.

Detectives investigating the sexual assault and attempted rape have now released an e-fit image of the man they are looking for.

The suspect is described as a white man, aged between 40-50 years old, around 6ft2” tall and of solid build.

He spoke with a London accent and had no facial hair. He was wearing a black/grey beanie hat covering his hair, a dark green tracksuit with a dark green coat over the top, black t-shirt and dark coloured woollen gloves with a worn appearance.

The girl was not physically injured and is currently being supported by specially trained police officers.

Detective Constable Darren Humphryes said: “I am appealing for any pedestrians who were using Salmons Brook on the morning of 10 May and witnessed any of this incident to come forward. “This was an extremely distressing attack for this young girl to endure. We continue to support her but we need to ensure the person responsible is arrested and taken off the streets.” No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police 101 or tweet @MetCC, quoting CAD2221/10May. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

