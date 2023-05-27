Demonstrators condemned the Government’s controversial laws on protests as “draconian” and “authoritarian” as hundreds of them marched through central London on Saturday.

Supporters and volunteers for Just Stop Oil (JSO), Extinction Rebellion (XR), Republic, Black Lives Matter and more gathered in Parliament Square on Saturday to protest against recent legislation, including the Public Order Bill, which critics say could curb the right to peaceful protest.

Speeches and live music were heard on the green before protesters marched to Downing Street and back as part of the #NotMyBill demonstration, holding colourful banners and signs reading “No more police powers” and “Defend the right to protest”.

Hundreds marched through central London on Saturday. Credit: PA

The Public Order Bill introduced new offences including locking on – a tactic used in recent years by some environmental protesters to fasten themselves to a protest point – going equipped to lock on and interfering with key national infrastructure.

Member of anti-monarchy group Republic, Tom Lines, said he was protesting because of the arrests his group experienced on the day of the King’s coronation.

Calling the incident an “outrage”, the 68-year-old said he arrived late to the coronation protest, having travelled from his home in Brighton.

"If I had been (there) I probably would have been in the back of a van as well,” he said.

Graham Smith, chief executive of Republic, was detained for 16 hours on the day of the King’s crowning after officers deemed that straps in his organisation’s van could be used to lock on.

Mr Smith was one of six Republic members who were the first people to be arrested under the sweeping Public Order Act, brought in days before the coronation.

“That is what happened on the day but worse than that is that the Government has passed this legislation that is going to allow that in the future,” Mr Lines said.

At the same time, two JSO protesters stormed the pitch at Twickenham during the Gallagher Premiership final match on Saturday armed with orange paint.

The match was halted while the two were escorted off the pitch.

