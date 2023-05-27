A criminal is being hunted by police after escaping custody in south London.

Kwami Richards escaped from a prison transport van outside Brixton Police Station at approximately 2pm on Friday, May 26.

The 42-year-old, who has links to Wandsworth, was wanted on recall to prison for breaching his licence conditions after serving a sentence for burglary.

Met officers arrested him and he was in the process of being transported to prison by a private security company when the incident occurred.

Richards was pursued by a police officer who witnessed the incident into Brixton Underground Station.

The officer was assaulted as he attempted to detain Richards, who then boarded a Victoria Line train.

Richards should not be approached, and the public is asked to call 999 immediately if he is seen.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 4140/26May.

You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

