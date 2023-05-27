Just Stop Oil campaigners stormed into Twickenham stadium, throwing orange paint onto the field and disrupting play.

The Gallagher Premiership final match was halted midway through the first half when two protestors wearing Just Stop Oil t-shirts ran onto the pitch.

The protesters threw orange paint powder onto the field as the crowds jeered them.

Fans cheered as they were escorted from the stadium by stewards a short time later.

Fans erupted into cheers when the protesters were escorted off the pitch. Credit: PA

A statement from Just Stop Oil said the men involved in the protest were Dr Patrick Hart, 37, a GP from Bristol and Sam Johnson, 40, a construction worker from Essex.

“Two Just Stop Oil supporters have disrupted the Gallagher Premiership Rugby final,” read the statement.

“They are demanding a halt to any new licences for oil, gas and coal projects in the UK.”

According to the statement, Dr Hart said: “I am doing this because it’s my duty as a doctor. The climate crisis is the greatest health crisis humanity has ever faced.

“People are dying now and more will die every day unless we stop new oil, gas and coal.

“In the same way, the tobacco companies lied to us that tobacco was safe, the scrum of fossil fuel companies and corrupt politicians have been lying to us. They are keeping us addicted to fossil fuels, even though they know it’s killing us.

“I am not prepared to let them get away with mass murder. We are ordinary people. We are the doctors and nurses who care for you when you are sick. I call on everyone to come and join us in the streets and be on the right side of history.”

Mr Johnson said: "I took action today simply because we have run out of time. We’ve got to tackle this now.

“We have known for longer than I’ve been alive what would happen if we kept burning fossil fuels and now we are seeing this catastrophe unfold in real time. The whole world knows that licensing new fossil fuel projects in 2023 will cause the deaths of millions of people.

Just Stop Oil said the two protesters were 'demanding a halt to any new licences for oil, gas and coal projects in the UK'. Credit: PA

“We are at the greatest crossroads humanity has ever faced and unless we act now we will lose everything we have ever cared about.

"I have a nephew who is seven years old, who I love to bits, and as long as I have breath in my lungs I will fight to protect his future.”

A statement from Twickenham Stadium read: “Twickenham Stadium can confirm two people have been arrested and this is now a police matter.

“We would like to thank our stewarding team who acted decisively and swiftly.”

Elsewhere, h undreds of protesters descended on London Bridge as they fought against expansion plans of Ultra Low Emissions Zones (Ulez).

Labour mayor Sadiq Khan intends to expand the capital’s ultra low emission zone to cover the entirety of outer London.

Last month, a High Court judge decided five Conservative-led councils could challenge the plan.

If it goes ahead, the Ulez expansion will see drivers in outer London pay a £12.50 daily fee from August 29 if their vehicles do not meet required emissions standards.

Hundreds had their say as they halted traffic driving across the city centre bridge in a bid to prevent plans to expand the Ulez reach to the whole of London.

It comes as earlier this week the campaigners hit headlines after throwing orange paint over a Chelsea Flower Show display minutes before they were sprayed with a hose.

Three women climbed over a rope barrier on Thursday, May 25, and smothered the RBC Brewin Dolphin Garden, designed by Paul Hervey-Brookes, an award-winning plantsman, with the paint.

Shortly afterwards Metropolitan Police officers arrested the women, named by JSO as Stephanie Golder, 35, Naomi Goddard, 58, a retired landscape engineer, and Rosa Hicks, 28, for criminal damage.

