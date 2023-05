TikToker 'Mizzy' charged with breaching social media video banning order

TikTok prankster 'Mizzy' has been charged with breaching a criminal behaviour order after posting a “prank” video on TikTok.

Bacari-Bronze O’Garro, 18, known as Mizzy, was made subject to the order at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday banning him from posting videos on social media without the consent of those featured in them.

In a video posted to Twitter on Friday, O’Gorro, from Hackney, north London, was seen being arrested by a plain-clothed police officer who references videos published on social media on Wednesday and Thursday.

O’Garro has now been charged with three counts of breaching a criminal behaviour order and placed in custody to appear at the same court on Saturday.

The TikToker was given a two-year criminal behaviour order and ordered to pay £365 on Wednesday over one of his home invasion stunts. Credit: PA

During Wednesday’s court appearance, he admitted one count of failing to comply with a community protection notice issued on May 11, 2022.

Judge Charlotte Crangle issued him with a two-year criminal behaviour order, including instructions that he must not directly or indirectly post videos on social media without the documented consent of the people featured in the content, must not trespass into private property and must not attend the Westfield Centre in Stratford, east London.

She also ordered O’Garro to pay a fine of £200, as well as a victim surcharge of £80 and costs of £85 – totalling £365.

A Met Police spokesman said: “A teenager has been charged with breaching a criminal behaviour order following an investigation into social media footage posted online.

“Bacari-Bronze O’Garro, 18, of Manor Road, Hackney, was charged on Friday, May 26 with three counts of breaching a criminal behaviour order.

“He will appear in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court on the morning of Saturday, May 27.”

