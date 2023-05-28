Two men who invaded Twickenham Rugby Premiership final in protest charged

Just Stop Oil protesters who allegedly caused a stoppage to rugby's Gallagher Premiership final by running onto the pitch throwing orange paint powder have been charged in connection with protest activity.

Samuel Johnson, from Reydon, Suffolk and Patrick Hart, from Brislington, Bristol were charged with aggravated trespass.

The charges relate to an incident on Saturday, May 27, when orange powder was thrown on the pitch 24 minutes into the game during live play briefly disrupting the competition for players and spectators.

Johnson, 40, and Hart, 37, were remanded in custody to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Monday, May 29.

Commander Kyle Gordon of the Met, Gold Commander for events in London on the day said: “To date, we have seen 102 slow marches across London by Just Stop Oil that has caused serious disruption and frustration to those going about their business in the city leading to 51 arrests to date.

"Similarly, yesterday’s incident at the rugby final will have caused frustration to both the players and spectators alike.

"With many other events taking place, and visitors in our capital this weekend, we will continue to monitor and respond to such incidents quickly.

"Where protest moves into criminality or serious disruption, we will take robust action to ensure Londoners and visitors alike can continue to enjoy their Bank Holiday weekend."

