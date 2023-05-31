Play Brightcove video

The goats from London and Whipsnade zoos will be "racing" around the world as part of a new fundraising challenge

Goats at London Zoo and Whipsnade Zoo are challenging one another to "travel" Around the World in 30 days.

London Zoo’s pygmy goats will take on Whipsnade Zoo’s golden Guernsey goats as part of ZSL’s new Around the World in 30 Days challenge.

The challenge launches on Thursday (June 1) and will see anyone participating log their walks, swims, walks and cycles to help hit the target of 40,075km (the globe's circumference).

Competing for first place in the league table - which will rank the fundraisers who travel the farthest for wildlife - London Zoo’s herd of nine pygmy goats will compete against Whipsnade Zoo’s golden guernsey goat duo, with each aiming to tot up the most trots on their daily walks around the conservation zoos.

The pygmy goats from London Zoo who are participating in the challenge. Credit: London Zoo

Wildlife enthusiasts can support the goats by donating or tracking their progress here - or by following in their "hoofsteps" by setting their own Around the World in 30 Days target - supporting the international conservation charity’s global work for wildlife.

The nine pygmy goats from London Zoo participating are Button, Chestnut, Truffle, Marmalade, Chutney, Pickle, Hick, Holly and Brambles.

They have a route mapped out by zookeepers across the conservation zoo, taking them ‘around the world’ - passing Bactrian camels, Humboldt penguins, flamingos and llamas.

At Whipsnade Zoo, golden Guernsey goat pair Betty and Doris will take in ring-tailed lemurs, red pandas, Asian short-clawed otters, giraffes and flamingos on their fundraising journey - providing the perfect amount of exercise for the goats as well as lots of sights and smells to discover on the way.

Participants, including the goat herds, will walk, cycle or swim to hit the 40,075km challenge in just 30 days. Credit: London Zoo

London Zoo keeper Poppy Jewell said: “The pygmy goats - who can reach a top speed of 6km per hour - love their daily walks through London Zoo, and I’m confident we can cover some impressive ground this June. The challenge will be keeping all nine of them focussed and all walking in the same direction.”

Whipsnade Zoo keeper Alex Pinnell added: “There may be less of them, but Betty and Doris have got the advantage of longer legs and faster speeds of 8km per hour - so they’re definitely still contenders.

"Our main problem will be that with over 600 acres of the Dunstable Downs to explore, they’ve got lots of opportunity to be distracted by their favourite snack, grass.”

Nine pygmy goats and two Guernsey goats are going head-to-head in the challenge. Credit: London Zoo

Poppy added: “We couldn’t think of a better way help raise vital funds for ZSL’s conservation work across the world, and both goat herds have definitely been putting in the practice ready to take on their challenge.

“ZSL is working to protect vulnerable wildlife and restore vital ecosystems across the world, so by joining us for this challenge, you’ll be directly supporting nature’s recovery. And if you’re participating, why not get your steps in by coming to cheer the goats on in person - by simply booking a ticket to one of ZSL’s conservation zoos this June.”

Participants will be able to clock their distance on ZSL’s global tracker and see how, together, they can make progress around the world.

To find out more or sign up for the challenge visit zsl.org/AroundtheWorld now or to track the goat's progress visit zsl.org/goats.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…