Police are looking for a man seen on CCTV after the attempted rape of a woman as she slept in her home in South London.

The woman, aged in her 20s, was woken by the man she did not know after he managed to get into her house o n Bedford Hill, SW12.

The attacker told her to keep quiet and then attempted to sexually assault her but she screamed and left the scene.

CCTV later recorded a man, matching the suspect's description, walking on Streatham High Road, SW16.

The victim was left extremely distressed and she is being supported by specially trained officers.

The inquiry is being treated as an allegation of attempted rape.

E-fit image of a man police want to find Credit: Met Police

Detective Sergeant Andy Walker of the South West Command Unit said: “This was a terrifying ordeal and the victim is being fully supported by officers specially trained to investigate sexual offences. We believe this man must have been looking for an opportunity to enter a home, he is clearly a danger to women and we need to find him. "We are appealing for the public's help and releasing CCTV and an E-fit of a man we urgently want to trace. I am asking anyone who can help to call police, or you can call Crimestoppers who will never ask for your name. Officers are doing all they can to find this man, but we believe it is the public who may have the vital information that will help us trace and arrest this man."

The suspect is described as black, aged in his late 20s to early 30s, slim, but not athletic build, about 5ft 7ins with short afro hair. At this time the inquiry is being treated as an isolated incident.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call detectives on 07919 302419 or call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD 945/06MAY. To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

