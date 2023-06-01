A man has been jailed for at least 32 years for a drive-by shooting in which a victim was fatally shot twice in the right eye. Otas Sarkus, 20, died in hospital two days after being caught in a hail of bullets in north-east London on the evening of August 18 last year. Four or five rounds were fired and a second man, also 20, was hit in the back but survived, the Old Bailey heard. Following a trial at the Old Bailey, Deon Brisport, 30, from Hackney, and Dean Adams, 32, of East Ham, were found guilty of murder and attempted murder. On Thursday, Brisport was jailed for life with a minimum of 32 years for the murder, and 25 years for the attempted murder to run concurrently. Adams is expected to be sentenced separately on a later date to be fixed. Detective Inspector Louise Caveen, of Scotland Yard, said: “This was a premeditated attack with sophisticated preparation and planning. It had all the hallmarks of professional criminal activity. “The victim and his friends did nothing to provoke this attack and it is possible they were not the intended targets, although the motive of Brisport is still not known. “My thoughts are with the family of Otas who have suffered the most terrible loss. I pay tribute to their strength through these proceedings, which they have attended with dignity throughout. I hope they can take some comfort from the sentence handed down today.” During the trial, prosecutor Sasha Wass KC had said a group of young men were gathered in Raymong Road near Upton Park Station at about 10.30pm when “without any warning” a white Volvo swerved towards them at speed as if trying to “ram” them. The car hit a couple of parked vehicles and carried on as the young men began to run away. As the Volvo moved beside them, a window was wound down and four or five shots fired, with two rounds hitting Mr Sarkus in the right eye and a third fired into the back of Bristan Williams.

Mr Williams felt something hit his back but kept running and only realised he had been hit after he got on a bus and noticed bleeding. No-one from the victims’ group saw the gunman or the driver of the car, which had blacked out rear windows, the court heard. After the shooting, the Volvo, which had been stolen and had cloned number plates, was parked in a quiet cul-de-sac half a mile away and burnt out. Adams lived in the street where the car had been parked earlier and he was seen getting in and out of the vehicle, jurors heard. The prosecution alleged Adams was the driver of the Volvo and Brisport was in the back with both of their DNA connected with the car. The defendants had declined to give evidence but claimed they were not involved in the shooting.

