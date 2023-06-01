Sadiq Khan has bowed to growing pressure to allow more Londoners to claim financial support ahead of his controversial new clean air zone. The mayor’s £110m ULEZ scrappage scheme is to be widened to let some larger businesses and all families on child benefit apply for a grant. But critics of the expanded Ultra Low Emission Zone say the changes fail to go far enough. Khan has been under growing pressure - including from some Labour MPs and council leaders - to postpone the planned August ULEZ extension. The scrappage scheme currently allows Londoners on disability benefits to apply for a grant of £2,000 if they scrap their older, polluting car. Business with fewer than 10 employees and charities can apply for £5,000 to scrap a van or £7,000 for a minibus.

The new rules will allow Londoners on child benefits and businesses with up to 50 employees to apply. Charities will now be able to claim a grant for up to three vans or minibuses instead of one. The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “The majority of vehicles in London are already ULEZ compliant and will not have to pay anything. But I completely understand the concerns of people who may not have a compliant vehicle and are worried about how they’ll make the transition.

“We already have the biggest-ever scrappage scheme in place to support Londoners on low incomes, London based micro-businesses and charities and disabled Londoners. But I’ve listened to families and small businesses in outer London who want more support and I’m pleased to be able to announce today a major expansion to the scheme run by TfL to ensure we can help them.

“Anyone receiving child benefit and all small businesses in London will now be able to apply for thousands of pounds of support from the end of July. The current scheme can already help couples in London earning up to £40,000 per year, and the expanded scheme will be open to all families claiming child benefit, which supports those earning under £50,000 the most.

Drivers of cars and vans which fail to meet modern emissions standards face a daily fee of £12.50 to drive anywhere in Greater London from August 29th. The mayor’s political opponents and some politicians in his own party want him to postpone the ULEZ extension because of the cost of living crisis. Liberal Democrat London Assembly Member Hina Bokhari said: “Its about time the Mayor did something. But what he has announced today falls short of the action needed.

“In February our proposals to double the ULEZ scrappage scheme from £100 million to £220 million was backed by all other opposition parties but was voted down by Labour politicians trying to protect the Mayor’s image.

“Our scheme would have been open to all Londoners and that is what we will continue to fight for.”

Conservative Assembly Member Peter Fortune AM added: “I believe the right thing for Sadiq Khan to do is scrap the ULEZ expansion. This unnecessary money-grabbing scheme will be a disaster for Londoners, hitting charities, small businesses and low income families the hardest. “However, if he is determined to force ULEZ though, he should make sure people have the help they need. I welcome Khan's decision to listen to his political opponents and stop people on low incomes unnecessarily getting into debt over the ULEZ expansion, by allowing more people to access the scrappage scheme. Be in no doubt, however, that he is offering the bare minimum and this minor change will not cover the crippling expense of buying a new car. “The best thing Sadiq Khan can do now is scrap it and start tackling air pollution where it is, instead of taxing people where it isn’t.”

Four London boroughs, Bexley, Bromley, Harrow and Hillingdon, along with Surrey County Council, have asked the High Court to declare the mayor’s proposal unlawful. The case is expected to be heard on July 4th. Opposition to the scheme has seen vandals attacking around 200 new cameras installed above traffic lights to police the expanded zone.

