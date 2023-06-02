Investigation launched after man in 40s found dead in Croydon car park

An investigation is underway after the body of a man was found in a residential car park in south London.

Police were called to Efra Court, Croydon, at around 9.25am on Thursday after a member of the public said they'd found an unresponsive man.

Officers found the man, aged in his 40s, was deceased. Investigators believe they know who he is and are currently trying to trace and notify his family.

No arrests have been made so far and the Metropolitan Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity, to get in touch.

Officers would also like to hear from anyone with useful dashcam or doorbell camera footage.

Leading the investigation is Detective Chief Inspector Sal Minhas, who said: "A dedicated team of detectives are working to establish exactly what happened and identify who is responsible. “Officers are at the scene, which remains open, and I would ask anyone with information about the incident to contact us immediately, no matter how minor the detail.

“Tackling violence remains a priority, and I urge the communities we serve to work alongside us to stop violence."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, or tweet @MetCC, quoting 1924/01JUNE.

They can alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously via Crimestoppers-uk.org or on 0800 555 111.