Man, 22, who stabbed stranger to death after 'petty argument' jailed for life

A man who stabbed a stranger to death after a row in southeast London and claimed he acted in self-defence has been handed a life sentence.

Robbie Munoz, 22, used a 25cm blade to murder 29-year-old Reece Williams in Welland Street, Greenwich, close to the Cutty Sark.

The pair got into a confrontation on July 31 last year, which saw Williams punch Munoz, but he walked away and thought the dispute was over right before he was stabbed.

Witnesses described how Reece had been the one to approach Munoz when the argument began.

After the confrontation seemingly diffused, they saw Munoz took the knife out of his rucksack, chase Reece and stab him several times.

Robbie Munoz, 22, had 'no qualms' carrying his 25cm blade around. Credit: Met Police

Reece's friends tried to intervene but were unable to prevent the attack. Police found Munoz close to the scene suffering a stab wound.

After speaking to witnesses, officers established his injury had been sustained during the attack on Reece and Munoz was subsequently arrested and charged with murder. Detectives also found a cover for the knife near the scene, and the blade itself was discovered in a bin shed at a nearby block of flats. Munoz, of Belmont Road, Wallington, south London was sentenced to life with a minimum of 22 years at Woolwich Crown Court yesterday.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Wood, who led the investigation, said: “Reece's death tragically illustrates the awful consequences that carrying weapons can bring.

Reece Williams, 29, thought the confrontation was over right before he was stabbed. Credit: Met Police

"What started off as a petty argument led to one man being murdered and another spending a considerable amount of time in prison.

"Our thoughts remain with Reece’s family and friends who have been left devastated by his death. “Our investigation made it very clear that Munoz had no qualms about carrying a knife or using it against anyone who got in his way.

"It took just seconds for him to take another life and that is why our top priority continues to be identifying those who carry weapons and are intent on causing violence."

