Man rushed to hospital with head injuries after attack in south London park

Detectives have launched an appeal after a violent attack in Camberwell left a man in hospital with serious injuries.

Police and London's Air Ambulance was rushed to Burgess Park shortly before 7am this morning to reports of a man with injuries.

He was taken to a hospital in south London, and investigators are awaiting an update on his condition while trying to identify him.

Detective Sergeant Tom Dunn said: “We are very keen to hear from anyone who either witnessed the incident that caused the victim to be injured, or anyone who thinks they know who he is.

“He is believed to be aged 30s, with dark hair, possibly of south American descent. If you can help please don’t hesitate to get in touch.” Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information is asked to call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting reference CAD 1314/02Jun. Alternatively they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on on 0800 555 111.

