Police defend 'heavy-handed' eviction of homeless people from unofficial shelter

The Metropolitan Police have hit back at claims of heavy handedness after riot officers were sent to evict people from an illegally occupied building being used as a homeless shelter.

Around 100 officers were thought to have been sent to the residential property in Hardinge Street, Tower Hamlets yesterday morning.

Footage on social media shows chaotic scenes outside the building, with officers shown pushing and chasing after people following the 10am raid.

The property had been taken over by a group called Autonomous Winter Shelter (AWS), who said they had been providing shelter to around 40 people since November last year.

Police first became aware of the makeshift shelter in December after receiving a report from the owner of a residential property.

The Met said it subsequently received "a number of complaints from local residents about anti-social behaviour linked to the property". Officers carried out an investigation, and in April 2023, a letter was delivered to those occupying the property requesting that they leave the building.

The letter claimed they were in breach of Section 144 of the Legal Aid, Sentencing and Punishment Offenders Act 2012.

Officers attended the site on a number of occasions - most recently this week - with the intention of speaking to the occupants, but the Met said they were turned away every time.

The Met Police says it first received complaints about the site in December. Credit: Instagram/@towerhamletsstreetvlogs

On Thursday officers used the legal powers afforded to them to enter the property and escort 29 people out. No one was arrested.

The force said one of the occupants who fell ill while police were in attendance was given first aid at the scene before paramedics arrived and took him to hospital.

"We understand he has since been discharged. As is routine in such circumstances, we will review any interaction police had with the man prior to him becoming ill," the Met said.

Defending officers' actions, Superintendent Andy Port, said: “We are aware of concerns raised both via social and mainstream media, particularly around the fact the address was being used as a homeless shelter and that police attendance appeared to be 'heavy-handed'.

"Whilst we have sympathy for those who were using the premises, ultimately they have been acting outside the law in occupying the venue.

Police say 29 people were evicted from the site, none of whom were arrested. Credit: Instagram/@autonomouswintershelter

"As well as acting on the wishes of the owner, more importantly we have taken this action in response to a growing number of complaints and concerns reported to us by local residents.

"We did not want it to come to the point where we have had to escort individuals from a premises, but attempts to engage with the group had proved unsuccessful. “In terms of our attendance this morning, because of the lack of engagement from those inside it was difficult to know how many people were present, so we had to prepare accordingly. No one was arrested. “As police officers, we are here to serve our communities and uphold the law, but I know that this incident has understandably raised questions and concerns from those who may be unaware of the background and context.

"As such we will continue to be open and transparent with the public in explaining the reasons behind our actions."

