Nineteen people have been arrested in connection with plans to disrupt the Epsom Derby Festival on Saturday, Surrey Police said.

Officers said 11 people were arrested at addresses in Mitcham and Byfleet in the early hours of the morning following warrants based on intelligence received ahead of the festival.

Eight people were also arrested after a vehicle stopped in Burgh Heath at about 10.20am.

All were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit public nuisance and remain in police custody.

Animal Rising had warned that protesters would attempt to disrupt the event, despite a High Court injunction.

The group tweeted that it would do "what's necessary" to protect the horses.

T/Superintendent Michael Hodder said: “We have been clear in our approach that criminal activity will not be tolerated at the Epsom Derby Festival. As a result of intelligence, we have arrested 19 people who we believe were intent on illegally disrupting today’s events.

“Our officers will be at the event throughout the day to continue in keeping the public safe and preventing criminality.”

This story is being updated, more follows