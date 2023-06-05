An east London cyclist was seriously assaulted after crashing into a young girl on a zebra crossing.

The man was left with a broken jaw and needed extensive surgery in hospital after the attack.

Police are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage of the scene at Lauriston Road on Saturday, 13 May at 11am to get in touch.

In a statement police said: "Immediately after the incident, the cyclist was approached by a man who punched him in the face before leaving the scene. The suspect is not believed to have been known to the child."

The child is not believed to have suffered any significant injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting ref CAD 3783/2June.

