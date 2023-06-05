A refugee forced to flee violence in his home country has described 'prison-like' conditions in London where four people share a small room with a single bed.

Speaking anonymously to ITV News London the refugee spoke about how he struggled to sleep at the hotel in London where he has been staying for 19 months.

"When you come into this hotel it's four people in one room and it's a single bed, it's like prison and you can't even sleep well and the bathroom is inside the room and the room smells," he explained. "I am not comfortable with four people in one room. A lot of people say the UK is a good country. But they want to save money, that's what they say. "I have been living here for one year and seven months. Of course they are going to spent a lot of money.

"If they give us documents (to help us get jobs) they won't spend money (on us) because we will go and get a job... go to work and pay our taxes," he added.

He said when he came to the UK he thought he would find work and "have a better life", but instead was "disappointed".

He added: "Look at how I am living now - but my life is harder than before. Just imagine doing nothing for one year and seven months. "We just need to get our documents to get into work."

On Monday Rishi Sunak said refugees must be prepared to share hotel rooms in London, insisting it was "more than fair".

During a press conference on Monday Mr Sunak said: "We are making more efficient use of hotels by asking people to share rooms where it is appropriate to do so.

"We found an additional 11,500 places which will save taxpayers an extra £250m-a-year.

"And I say to those migrants who are objecting - this is more than fair.

"If you are coming here illegally claiming sanctuary from death, torture or persecution then you should be willing to share a taxpayer-funded hotel room in central London."

