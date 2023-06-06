Play Brightcove video

Religious leaders in London have criticised the actions of Pink Floyd's bassist after the musician dressed up in a Nazi-style costume during a stage show.

Roger Waters sparked outrage after wearing the controversial outfit in Berlin triggering calls for London's 02 Arena to reconsider allowing gigs there.

The veteran rocker, who left Pink Floyd in 1985, said people had been “wrongly accusing me of being an antisemite” and said he had been left saddened by people trying to cancel his shows.

But Rabbi Yitachak Schochet from Mill Hill Synagogue in North London said people were right to be concerned.

"The reality is that if a Jew anywhere gets attacked in any which way - be it verbal or physical - on account of some sentiment expressed by Roger Waters then that is on Roger Waters himself and anyone responsible for giving him that platform," he said.

After Waters' performance in Berlin protesters stormed the stage at his next performance in Frankfurt. The 79-year-old later told the crowd the Nazi uniform was part of a wider narrative against fascism.

But the Association of Jewish Refugees claimed Rogers Waters had previously made anti-Semitic comments.

Alex Maws added: "He compared a victim of the holocaust to someone who was tragically murdered in Israel - a Palestinian journalist - that's not just a neutral comparison.

"That's one where he is comparing the world's only Jewish state to the victims of Nazism. That's completely unacceptable - that's Holocaust distortion which is a form of anti-Semitism."

The leader of Greenwich Council wrote London's O2 saying the "provocations only serve to project further harmful sterotypes", adding: "I urge you to take all necessary steps you can to ensure the scenes are not replicated in our Borough."

AEG Europe which operate the O2 Arena in London said the venue hosted a variety of performers and any views they express before, during or after appearing at the venue "are uniquely their own".

Since the Berlin performance Roger Waters has not worn the uniform at any other concert and was under investigation by Berlin police.

On Twitter Waters wrote:

Waters will perform for two nights in London on June 6th and 7th.

