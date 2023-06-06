A man who was tasered as his two dogs were shot dead by police is expected to face trial next year. Louie Turnboll, of no fixed address, is accused of being the owner of a dog that was dangerously out of control (with injury), which he previously denied. Footage posted on social media showed officers pursuing the 46-year-old, who was holding the two dogs on a short lead, beside a canal in Limehouse, east London, on May 7. The situation then appeared to become heated, as he was tasered to the ground and the animals were shot dead. Turnboll appeared at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Tuesday, where it was decided he was too unwell to enter a plea.

He cried in the public gallery as the dangerous dog charge was read out. Pamela Rose, defending, said: “He (Turnboll) should really be in hospital, but felt he needed to be here today.” Judge Oscar Del Fabbro told Turnboll to return to the court on September 15 to enter his plea, with a provisional trial date set for February 5 2024. Turnboll previously admitted one count of being in possession or custody of a dog while disqualified from owning or keeping a dog. Court officials said extra policing was in place as a large number of supporters had been expected to turn up, but only a handful were in the public gallery.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...