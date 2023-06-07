Play Brightcove video

A domestic abuse survivor described how her violent partner threatened to stab their pet dog if she left him.

Wendy Turner-Webster was married only six months when her first husband turned violent.

She had always loved dogs but when the couple got one of their own he used it to coercively control her.

"One time Rupert (the dog) had made a mess in the house as a puppy does and I remember him scooping Rupert up by neck and shoved him in my face and said 'I could strangle him, and this is what I would like to do to you'," Wendy explained.

"And I remember being terrified.

"But the most significant time Rupert was involved we had some argument which went on and on in the evening and we ended up with lots of things being smashed.

"He got tins of paint and tipped them over the carpet - he just went mad.

"And I eventually said I was going to leave and he said 'if you leave I will take a knife to the dog'.

"For a few seconds time stood still and then it occurred to me that I was absolutely trapped and if I didn't know it before I certainly knew it then.

"The thought he could control me via threats or actions towards Rupert was just horrific.

"I know how much animals can be used in these situations and people will stay in a violent relationship because people are worried what might happen to their beloved pet.

"I know it may be difficult for people to understand but it happens every day over the world," she added.

Wendy Turner Webster with her dog Credit: Handout

Wendy wanted to share her story to help the charity Naturewatch Foundation raise awareness of the link between domestic violence and animals.

The organisation helps train officers in the Met Police to look for signs of animal abuse

The foundation's Mark Randell said: "If police turn up and there is and there is an animal there which has suffered an injury or the animal is staying away from the male offender in the house what is that telling you as a police officer?

"It’s about training police officers to recognise it so they can get ahead of the game."

A separate animal welfare charity The Dogs Trust thought the number of abuse cases would fall after Covid lockdowns were lifted, but they are still rising.

In 2020 the Freedom Project at The Dogs Trust helped 170 people. A year later that number rose to 249 people and last year that figure rose again to 258 people.

Laura Saunders from the Freedom Project said: "Many of our clients when we speak to them, after we haver reunited then with their pets often say to us that without the Freedom Project they would not have left their partner and they don’t know how that would have ended.

"We also hear from people who unfortunately had to flee many years ago before we existed and they had to leave their dog behind which is traumatic for them.”

Wendy Turner-Webster said when she found herself in a domestic violence situation she felt like it was only happening to her. But she said anyone in the same situation should not fee alone.

She added: "It was a relevation to me when we split up and I found out other people were going through the same thing. I had no idea!

"Anyone suffering needs to find whatever bit of confidence you have left and try and get your voice heard - even a little bit at first.

"Make use of the charities out there who specialise in helping people like you and me."

Find out how to get help if you or someone you know is a victim of domestic abuse by clicking here.

