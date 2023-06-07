A 85-year-old pensioner was pushed to the ground and robbed on a bus in South London after he felt someone pickpocketing him.

The victim was targeted on the 194 bus at West Croydon bus station just before midday on Tuesday 11 April.

Police said the pensioner felt a person behind trying to take his wallet and was attacked when he turned to confront the suspect. The man was not hurt but was left shaken.

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they want to find.

Met Police said: "Anyone who recognises the man in the image or has information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD2889/11Apr. You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

