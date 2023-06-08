A horrifying video has been widley circulated on social media showing three dogs attacking a woman in a South London Park earlier this week (Tuesday, June 6).

In the clip - which is too distressing to publish - the woman appears to be wrestled to the ground by the dogs while a person who is believed to be their owner tries to gain control of the animals.

The 51-second clip has since been removed from the social media site on which it was first published.

The video showed the woman being dragged to the ground. Credit: Twitter

Confusingly, the video was originally posted with the caption that the dog attack happened in Stepney Green in East London.

The Metropolitan Police have since confirmed the incident in Abbots Park in Lambeth.

The force said: "We are aware of a video circulating online. Officers were called 12.15pm on Tuesday, June 6, to Abbots Park, SW2.

"A woman in her mid-20s had reported being attacked by two dogs. Officers and London Ambulance Service attended the scene."

Police have confirmed the woman's injuries are not life threatening. Credit: Twitter

The police force confirmed the woman depicted in the video is now receiving treatment in hospital.

In a statement, the Met Police said: "The woman was taken to hospital where she is being treated for a significant injury to her right arm, the injuries are not life-threatening."

Police are now trying to find the dogs and their owner.

The man in charge of the dogs reportedly left with the animals prior to police arrival.

Enquiries are in hand to trace the dogs and owner.

