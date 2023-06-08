Play Brightcove video

Watch a recap of West Ham's historic Europa Conference League win

A victory parade is to take jubilant West Ham players through the streets of East London - from the site of West Ham's old stadium in Upton Park, to Stratford Town Hall.

The Hammers beat Fiorentina 2-1 in Prague on Wednesday night (7th June).

Jarrod Bowen’s last-minute winner saw West Ham end their 43-year wait for a trophy with a dramatic victory.

West Ham fans and players celebrated into the early hours following the club’s historic Europa Conference League win.

The Hammers’ victory over Fiorentina in Prague sealed their first trophy in more than 40 years.

West Ham fans celebrated as Jarrod Bowen scored the winner in Prague Credit: James Manning/PA

The playing squad and coaching staff will parade the club’s first major trophy since 1980 on an open-top bus.

Here is the exact route the bus takes:

It will start at the junction of Green Street and Barking Road, adjacent to the Boleyn Pub and The Champions Statue, before proceeding west along Barking Road, turn right on to Greengate Street.

It will then continue along the A112 past Plaistow Park, Plaistow Station and Stratford Park, before ending its journey on West Ham Lane, outside the Old Town Hall in Stratford.

Play Brightcove video

Check our map of the Victory Bus route

ITV News London has spoken to various West Ham fans - in Prague where the match was held, at their home in East London and some celebrity supporters too.

Play Brightcove video

Watch ITV News London's interviews with former Hammers player Anton Ferdinand and super fan, and celebrity mathmetician Bobby Seagull

During the match, some fans clashed with riot police after setting off flares as they celebrated following the game.

A scuffle broke out after officers tried to confiscate a lit flare as fans gathered in the Old Town area of the city and riot police stormed a group after they lit a second flare, with fans responding by pelting the officers with bottles and missiles.

West Ham United fans and police clashed in Staromestske Namesti, Prague Credit: James Manning/PA

Earlier on Wednesday, Czech police said they had detained at least 16 Italian fans after they attacked West Ham supporters outside a bar, with videos shared on social media showing chairs and fireworks being thrown.

There was also controversy during the match as Cristiano Biraghi of Fiorentina was seen bleeding from the back of the head after he appeared to have been hit by an object thrown from a West Ham section of the stadium.

Now Moyes has written his name in West Ham folklore, joining Ron Greenwood and John Lyall as trophy-winning Hammers managers.

West Ham United manager David Moyes celebrates last night's nail-biting victory. Credit: PA

A place in next season’s Europa League means the club has qualified for Europe three seasons in a row, for the first time.

Declan Rice, destined to leave this summer but with the legacy of becoming only the third captain, along with Bobby Moore and Billy Bonds, will lift silverware in the club’s 128-year history.

The Hammers have given their fans, 5,000 of whom were – officially at least – in attendance and the 20,000-or so who just wanted to be in Prague for their first European final in 47 years, the ride of their lives.