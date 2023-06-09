Enfield Southgate MP Bambos Charalambous suspended from Labour after complaint

A Labour shadow minister and MP for Enfield Southgate has been suspended by the party after a complaint about his conduct, ITV News understands.

Shadow Foreign Office minister Bambos Charalambous said he will “co-operate fully” with an investigation by Labour into an “allegation” against him.

The Enfield Southgate MP tweeted: “I am aware that there is an allegation that requires investigation by the Labour Party.

“It is right and proper that process is allowed to take place. I will cooperate fully and play my full part.

“It is not appropriate to say anything further at this time.”

The Guardian first reported that Mr Charalambous has been administratively suspended by the party, a move that means he will have the whip removed in Westminster while a probe is carried out.

Mr Charalambous has been contacted for comment.

It comes just over a week after the party suspended MP Geraint Davies following allegations of sexual harassment made by a number of women.

Two formal complaints were subsequently submitted to Labour, including one by a sitting Labour MP, according to the Politico news website.

