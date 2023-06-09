Sex And The City star Sarah Jessica Parker will make her West End debut alongside her husband Matthew Broderick next year when their Broadway hit Plaza Suite transfers to the Savoy Theatre.

The 61-year-old actor and Parker, who have been married since 1997, took their final bow at New York’s Hudson Theatre in July last year and will reprise their roles from January 2024 in London.

Plaza Suite, a comedy about marriage by Neil Simon, will continue to be directed by Tony Award-winner John Benjamin Hickey.

Parker and Broderick play three different couples in the comedy production, which was one of the highest-grossing play revivals in Broadway history.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick will appear together again on the London stage. Credit: AP

Broderick plays the roles of Sam Nash, Jesse Kiplinger and Roy Hubley; Parker portrays Karen Nash, Muriel Tate and Norma Hubley.

The characters, who appear over three acts, are described as the long-married Karen and Sam; former high school sweethearts Muriel and Jesse; and the mother and father of a bride, Norma and Roy.

Broderick, who has won two Tony Awards for his Broadway roles, made his West End debut in 2019 when he starred in The Starry Messenger at Wyndham’s Theatre alongside Downton Abbey star, Elizabeth McGovern.

Plaza Suite is at the Savoy Theatre from January 15 to March 31 2024. Tickets go on sale in September.

Listen to Unscripted, our entertainment and arts podcast