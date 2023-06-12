An 18-month-old toddler remains in hospital with "life-changing injuries" a month after being hit by a motorbike as police continue to hunt for the culprit. The toddler, who was in a buggy, and their mum were injured in a collision on Eltham Hill in Eltham, south-east London, at around 3pm on May 11. The child's injuries will require ongoing treatment and rehab, the Metropolitan Police said. On May 18, a teenage boy was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has been released on bail. Detective Constable Tristan Hunter, from the Met's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “I would encourage anyone who knows who the rider might be to speak with us. They failed to stop at the scene following their reckless riding.

CCTV image of a motorbike rider wearing a bright top Credit: Met Police

“A young child has suffered life-changing injuries that will continue to require ongoing treatment, including rehab. Please call police and tell us what you know.” Anyone with information is asked to call the witness line on 020 8285 1574 or via 101 quoting reference CAD 4687/11May.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...