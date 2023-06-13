A high pollution warning has been issued by the Mayor of London amid poor air quality caused by high temperatures, pollution being carried over from the continent and a build-up of local emissions.Imperial College London forecasters advised Sadiq Khan to issue the alert due to a strong likelihood of high ozone levels, caused by the hot, sunny weather on Tuesday and south-easterly winds blowing existing pollutants from the continent towards London.

According to the Mayor's office, Tuesday will be the 201st day of either moderate or high levels of air pollution Londoners have experienced over the last five years. In total there have been 15 high pollution days (including tomorrow) and 186 moderate pollution days since the start of 2018.

City Hall issues alerts to Londoners, schools and local boroughs when moderate, high, or very high air pollution is forecast.

Mr Khan, who has come under fire for his plan to expand the ultra low emissions zone to Greater London from August, called on Londoners to avoid unnecessary car journeys to do their part to stop themselves contributing to the pollution levels.

He said: “Pollution and heat can be a dangerous combination, which is why I’m urging Londoners to look after themselves and each other by choosing to walk, cycle or take public transport, avoid unnecessary car journeys, stop their engines idling and refrain from burning wood or garden waste, all of which contribute to high levels of pollution.

“This is particularly important in order to protect those who are most vulnerable and help us to build a safer and greener London for all.”

