The man accused of murdering custody sergeant Matt Ratana said he was "sad" to hear the officer had died, as he d enied wanting or meaning to kill him or cause him “really serious harm”.Louis De Zoysa, 25, is accused of shooting dead Sgt Ratana at a custody block in Croydon on September 25 2020 while he was handcuffed.

De Zoysa began giving evidence in a modified way on Tuesday because of communication difficulties after he suffered brain damage due to a gunshot wound.

The prosecution alleges De Zoysa, who denies murder, “pulled the trigger on purpose four times” while he was handcuffed in a holding room at the custody centre, the first and second shots hitting Sgt Ratana, the third hitting the wall during a struggle with officers, and a fourth hitting De Zoysa himself.

De Zoysa sat in a wheelchair in the well of the court with a small whiteboard and marker on the desk in front of him to give evidence during his trial at Northampton Crown Court.

De Zoysa agreed that the CCTV footage showed him firing a gun at 54-year-old Sgt Ratana and that the prosecution say he murdered him.

Asked what murder meant, De Zoysa said: “Kill.”

Imran Khan KC, defending, asked: “Are you guilty of murder, Louis?”

De Zoysa told his barrister “no” but later said he did not know what “guilty” meant.

He went on to deny wanting or meaning to kill Sgt Ratana or cause him “really serious harm”.

Louis De Zoysa in court Credit: Elizabeth Cook/PA

Earlier, Mr Justice Johnson told the jury: “The arrangements for the defendant to give evidence depart from what would ordinarily happen.”

De Zoysa promised to tell the truth in a modified oath, confirmed his name verbally and confirmed his date of birth and age using the whiteboard.

He had been arrested on London Road, Norbury during the early hours of September 25 2020, after a stop and search by officers found he had cannabis and seven rounds of ammunition.

Officers did not know De Zoysa, of Banstead, Surrey, had a gun until it was used to shoot Sgt Ratana.

Jurors have been told they will have to consider whether De Zoysa deliberately fired the revolver and the question of diminished responsibility.

Imran Khan KC, defending, previously told the jury that the defendant was suffering an autistic meltdown at the time of the shooting.

The trial continues.

