A man has been arrested after 131 trees with preservation orders in a well-loved local field in Bromley were allegedly illegally felled.

A campaign has been launched by devastated locals who described the "butchering" of the trees in a field adjacent to Cator park as a "true tragedy".

The woodland was home to bats, kingfishers and woodpeckers, and the area popular with dog-walkers.

Bromley Council described it as "environmental destruction" while campaigners labelled it a "tree massacre".

The place was metropolitan land but was sold to a developer. The motive behind the mass felling is not known.

Countryside charity CPRE said it was a "shocking weekend for the Bromley community and biodiversity".

Police were called on Saturday and a man in his 30s was arrested. He was later released on bail.

Campaigners tied black ribbons onto railings in the field on Monday evening to represent each felled tree.

A council spokesperson said: "We are aware of this very sad incident, which can only be described as environmental destruction, where 131 protected trees have been destroyed. This was a thriving young woodland that was valued by many locally and we are now investigating what has happened here.

"This is a serious matter, with anyone who is found guilty of committing an offence which contravenes Section 210 of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990 being fined up to £20,000 at a Magistrates Court or an unlimited fine at Crown Court.

"We are grateful to local residents who have already come forward to help with that investigation, which is at its early stages."

One of the felled trees. Credit: Twitter/Friends of Cator and Alexandra

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said: "Police were called on the morning of Saturday, 10 June to Cator Park, Beckenham, over a dispute relating to the felling of trees that were alleged to be under a protective order.

"Officers responded and spoke to a man, aged in his 30s, advising work to cease.

"Officers returned after they were informed that the felling had continued. One man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and taken into custody. He was later released on bail.

"A number of items of tree felling equipment were seized."

