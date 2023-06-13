A woman has died and another was injured after a stabbing attack in north London.

The Metropolitan Police were called to a residential address in Neeld Crescent, Wembley, at 9.59am on Tuesday (June 13) where they found two women with stab injuries.

A 27-year-old woman died at the scene, while another 28-year-old woman was taken to hospital for treatment. Her injuries have been assessed as not life-threatening.

Officers have now made three arrests in connection to the incident.

Two people, a 24-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.

The man remains in custody, while the woman has been released without further action.

A third man, aged 23, has now been arrested after police launched an appeal to find him at 6pm on Tuesday.

He has been arrested on suspicion of murder and taken into custody at a north London police station.

Detective Chief Inspector Linda Bradley said: "This has been a fast-moving investigation and I would like to thank the public for sharing our appeal for information about this man. He is now in custody.

"I recognise the significant concern this incident has caused in the community and I would like to reassure the public that a dedicated team of detectives are working to establish what happened. Local officers will remain in the area over the coming days to respond to any concerns."

A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

